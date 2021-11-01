37 minutes ago

The maiden edition of the novel First Lady's Cup will be launched officially at the Office of the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana on Wednesday November 3, 2021 in Accra.

Over the years, the president's cup has been organized every year on July 1 and to equal the playing field First Lady's Cup has been introduced.

The competition has been instituted to honour the wife of the sitting President of the country with the present one being Mrs Rebecca Akuffo-Addo.

It is being organized by Sports and events outfit Primeval in conjunction with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) who have over the year's been the organizers of the President's Cup.

The organizers will in the coming days come out with teams who will compete in the maiden Cup game.

GHALCA has for years been conceiving the idea of orgainizing such a tournament and set up a four member committee chaired by Vice-Chairman John Ansah to come out with the modalities for the Cup game

The Executive Council of the welfare body gave the green light for the competition to go ahead this year.

"The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) wishes to announce to its members that arrangements for the FIRST LADY’S CUP has been concluded by the welfare body, a statement signed by GHALCA Communication Manager Patrick Akoto said back in May, 2021.

"A sub-committee chaired by Vice-Chairman John Ansah started work on the new competition for women football on February 1, 2021 with Linda Ansong, Anita Wiredu-Minta and Edmund Ackah as members.

"The committee has finalized its work which has been approved by the Executive Council and sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association.

"An ex officio member, Anita Wiredu-Minta, has been tasked to liaise with the appropriate authorities as agreed by the Executive Council to see to its implementation.

"GHALCA will like to take this opportunity to thank the Office of the First Lady and the Ghana Football Association for its unflinching support and commitments.

Further arrangements and modalities will be announced by GHALCA in due course."