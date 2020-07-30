3 hours ago

The maiden edition of the Comedy and Poetry Awards is set to take place on the 1st of August 2020.

This years edition of Comedy and Poetry Awards is termed the Winners Announcement Edition and as we are all aware, it had to be done Virtually due to the unfortunate occurrence of the Corona Virus pandemic.

There were various nominees which was released months ago before the lockdown.

The Comedy and Poetry Awards for this year has 24 votable Categories and 3 Honours.

These categories are apportioned in the order of,12 for Comedy and 12 for Poetry. Under Poetry, we have 6 for Spokenword and 6 for Lyrics & Rhymes.

The 3 Honours are as follows, One for Comedy Legend, One for Spokenword Legend and the Third for Lyrics and Rhymes Legend.

The Awards is aimed at Celebrating the Creativity and Craft of Comedy and Poetry and also seeking to help grow the Industry at large.

The event will be streamed live on CoPo TV Youtube channel and Facebook.