President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo has urged the Ghana Football Association to keep faith in the technical team of the Black Stars for at least the World Cup in Qatar.

His Excellency Akufo Addo was speaking on Wednesday when players of the Black Stars and the Technical team called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra. It will be recalled that the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association in February this year, appointed Otto Addo as Coach of the Black Stars with support from Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Did Dramani.

The quartet have masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria to the slot.

“Though I couldn’t watch the game, sad to say I was putting up things together for the State of the Nation address today. But when you scored the first goal the noise in my office drew my attention”. President Akufo Addo said.

“I was elated with your performance both in Kumasi and Nigeria. In Kumasi we saw the Black Stars in you and after that performance in Kumasi I was very calm here and knew you will do it in Abuja.

“I am hoping the Technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through to the World Cup itself, I told the coach to be careful when he comes to Ghana we will kidnap him and make it difficult for him to leave to Germany and to Dortmund, and we want him here”.

“Kurt Okraku, please make sure that the team stays together at least until Qatar then afterwards we can take long term plan” he added.

Ghana will know her group opponents on Friday, April 1, 2022.