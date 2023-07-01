1 hour ago

German club Mainz has joined the growing list of clubs interested in securing the services of Ghana defender Alexander Djiku.

Djiku's contract with Strasbourg is set to expire on June 30, making him an attractive prospect in the upcoming transfer market.

The 28-year-old has also garnered interest from other clubs, including Turkish side Besiktas, French club Lille, and Nottingham Forest.

His impressive performances as a versatile defender have caught the attention of these clubs, who are keen to bolster their defensive options.

However, despite the mounting interest, Strasbourg is determined to hold on to their captain.

With the backing of investment from BlueCo, the club is eager to secure Djiku's future and is prepared to offer him a new contract to keep him at the club.

Djiku has been a consistent performer since joining Strasbourg from SM Caen in 2019 for a fee of 4.5 million euros. He has made over 100 appearances for the club and played a vital role in helping them maintain their Ligue 1 status last season, featuring in 31 matches.

Last summer, Djiku came close to a move to German side Hoffenheim, but the transfer collapsed due to a dispute over his agent's commission fee.

As Djiku's contract expiration looms, the race to secure his signature is intensifying. Mainz, Besiktas, Lille, and other interested parties will closely monitor the situation as Djiku becomes a free agent at the end of the month, opening up new possibilities for his future in football.