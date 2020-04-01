31 minutes ago

Ghana and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has donated food items and hand sanitizers to the community where he grew up in Nima in Accra.

In a bid to prevent the community spread of the coronavirus disease in Ghana, the government has declared a partial lock-down of the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region and Awutu Senya East Municipal.

Most footballers have contributed their widow's mite in the form of hand sanitizers and other essential that will help in the war against COVID-19.

The forme WAFA midfielder donated bags of rice,cooking oil and hand sanitizers to the people of Nima-411 where he grew up as a child.

It is to alleviate the plight of families who cannot fend for themselves in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic's enforced lock-down in the Greater Accra Region.

In an interview with GHANASoccernet.com, the 22-year-old Majeed Ashimeru said, “I feel my little contribution can make a difference in my community. I know how it feels to be in a lockdown situation. I pray this Coronavirus issue is properly dealt with so we can continue our normal lives”.