2 hours ago

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - OCTOBER 23: Majeed Ashimeru of FC Salzburg during the champions league group E match between FC Salzburg and SSC Napoli at Salzburg Stadion on October 23, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Andreas Schaad/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Red Bull Salzburg have finally released Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru for Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Sudan.

Initially the Austrian giants were averse to releasing their midfielder due to concerns with coronavirus but have now released the player.

The talented Ashimeru despite his brilliance for Red Bull Salzburg has been continuously overlooked by the technical team of the Black Stars and will earn his very first cap for Ghana.

Ashimeru was overlooked when the initial 23 man squad was announced causing a lot of uproar among football loving fans but has only been drafted in due to injury to Thomas Teye Partey.

He has now been given permission to travel to Ghana for the AFCON qualifiers but will unfortunately miss the first leg in Cape Coast since he is due to arrive in the country on Friday.

The player will however be available for the second leg which will come up in Omdurman on the 17th November 2020 against Sudan.

He has been in fine form for Red Bull Salzburg this season playing seven games and providing three assists.