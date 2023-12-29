18 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru celebrated his hundredth appearance for Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht in the team's victory over Cercle Brugge on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old came on as a substitute for Mario Stroeykens late in the game, contributing to Anderlecht's 2-0 win to conclude the first round of the First Division A league on a positive note.

Anders Dreyer opened the scoring for the hosts after just ten minutes, and Luis Vazquez sealed the victory early in the second half.

Anderlecht heads into the break six points behind leaders Union Saint-Gilloise.

Ashimeru, who joined Anderlecht on a permanent deal in 2021, has been a crucial part of the team. This season, the former Red Bull Salzburg star has made nine appearances across all competitions for the club.

The hardworking midfielder has been named in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next month and is expected to join the national team's preparations, which begin on Sunday, December 31.