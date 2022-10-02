4 hours ago

Anderlecht and Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has announced that he will hand fifty people some financial assistance on his 25th birthday.

The former RB Salzburg midfielder will turn 25 years old on 10th October 2022 and has told fifty people in dire financial need to send him a direct message via his Twitter handle stating reasons why they need the money and add their mobile money numbers.

He says that fifty people will be randomly selected to receive an unstated amount of money as a token for his birthday celebration.

Ashimeru has been embarking on a lot of benevolent gestures most especially at his boyhood neighbourhood Nima in Accra.

He is also regular visitor to orphanages with donations during ocassions.