1 hour ago

Black Stars striker Abdul Majeed Waris has disclosed his memorable games since he started playing football.

The on loan Strasbourg striker says Ghana's 6-1 thumping of Egypt en route to the World Cup in 2014 is his most memorable game.

Abdul Majeed Waris played in that game and was a thorn in the flesh of thr Egyptian rearguard as Ghana beat the pharaohs in the 2014 World Cup qualifier play off.

The on loan Strasbourg striker scored a goal and assisted one on the day to cap off a fine individual display for the Black Stars.

"I think it was a national team game, Ghana against Egypt in the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. We beat Egypt 6-1 – that took us to the World Cup," he told Get French Football News.

"A few Ghanaians were worried we were going to lose the game because Egypt had a very good team. We were playing in Ghana, it was great weather, nice pitch and the stadium was unbelievable.

"It was crazy. We ended up beating them 6-1, I scored and then I think I set up two goals – the country went crazy," he added.

Abdul Majeed Waris was part of the squad that went to the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 but has since struggled for a place in the national team having been snubbed for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.