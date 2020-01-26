47 minutes ago

Abdul Majeed Waris made his debut for Strasbourg in their 3-1 away victory over AS Monaco on Sunday.

The Ghana striker was brought on for French striker Ludovic Ajorque in the 85th minute.

Ajorque opened the scoring for Thierry Laurey’s men in the 40th minute after receiving a sumptuous assist from Lucien Kevin Zohi.

Adrien Thomasson and Stefan Mitrovic then increased the lead before Stevan Jovetic scored a consolatory goal for Monaco late into the game

The win puts Strasbourg 7th on the league log after gathering 30 points from 21 games, one point behind 6th placed Lille.