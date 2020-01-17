1 hour ago

Ghanaian International Abdul Majeed Warris has expressed delight over his move to the Lig 1 side and says he wants live a great moment with new club Strasbourg.

The 28 years old has returned to the La Racing on a six month loan deal from Portuguese giants FC Porto with the option to buy for €2 million.

He had struggled to meaningful impact at the Estádio Do Dragão since returning from a loan spell at FC Nantes.

Strasbourg are the fourth French club the Ghanaian will representing.

"I am very happy to come to Racing, " he said.

It was my priority to come back to France. Strasbourg is a club I know. Loic Désiré (the recruitment manager) and Racing have been following me for several months.

He recalls his previous stay in the French league, where he played for Nantes, netting 5 goals in 33 matches.

He has also played for Valenciennes, FC Lorient and FC.

"I faced Strasbourg recently with FC Nantes, Waris said.

"There is an incredible atmosphere in the stadium and I want to live great moments with the Meinau public.

"I hope to bring my qualities to a team which already has very good attackers".

Waris' six-month loan deal is accompanied by a two-year contract.