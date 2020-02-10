49 minutes ago

The father of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, Captain Dennis Mahama (Rtd), is calling on the Ghana Police Service, CID Department to speed up investigations for the murder of his son, three years after his murder.

According to him, he wants culprits to be punished in accordance with the law but frustrated over the delay of the trial by Accra High Court.

“Our sentiments are our sentiments. The law is the law. Even though this is what we wish, the law says otherwise, even though we saw close to 100 people, the law says only 14 people will face trial and we are very shocked and surprise how the trial has delayed,” Captain Dennis Mahama (Rtd) told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

” I’m pleading with the court to make sure the speed up prosecution and jailed all the people who were involved in the mob-action,” he added

The state has so far called several witnesses to testify in court.