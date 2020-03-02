24 minutes ago

An Accra High Court has admitted a video recording of how Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was allegedly murdered by the 14 persons now on trial and directed that it should be shown in open court on March 17.

The court on February 13, this year, dismissed an objection by the defence, when prosecution sought to tender the flash drive containing the video as evidence.

Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting as an additional High Court Judge, delivering a ruling on the issue on Thursday, said it was better for the video to be admitted as evidence first before it could be shown in open court.

Earlier, Chief Inspector Samuel Agyakwa, the Investigator in the case, told the court that the video contains details of how the late Major Mahama was allegedly murdered, but the defence objected to the tendering of the video evidence.

The witness, who was being led by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, to give his evidence in chief, said it came out that William Baah, John Boasie, Bismarck Abanga, Kwadwo Anima, and Donkor Bismarck were not in the video.

Chief Insp Agyakwa said, however, the rest were seen in the video hitting the late Mahama with sticks, cement blocks and metal bars and other implements, and investigations revealed that Charles Kwaning and Kwesi Asante were the ones, who shot the late Major Mahama,” he added.

Chief Insp Agyakwa said investigations also revealed that William Baah, John Boasie, Bismarck Abanga, Kwadwo Anima and Donkor Bismarck used their fists to attack the deceased.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira­Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017 where some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, the Assembly member of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

The rest are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

Source: GNA