2 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey was expected to seal a switch to Ajax from RB Leipzig barely a year after joining the German side on a free transfer.

But a major stumbling block is holding up the deal and that is not Manchester United but some paper works in the past and RB Leipzig's asking price.

According to Algemeen Dagblad , it is not only the asking price of RB Leipzig that makes a return of Brian Brobbey to Ajax complex.

Journalist Johan Inan announced on Monday that there are past agreements that have made the transfer difficult so far.

The agent's office that Brobbey is affiliated with would be entitled to millions of euros in case of a possible transfer of the 20-year-old striker.

Brobbey signed on a free transfer to Leipzig a year ago, but was sent out on loan from the German club to Ajax during the winter break .

During the summer switch last year, Mino Raiola negotiated a significant resale percentage.

The agent passed away at the end of April this year, but the contract rights are still with his office.

In the event of a transfer, this will cost Ajax millions of extra euros. The Amsterdammers find that rather painful for a self-trained player.

Ajax thought in an earlier phase that it was already finished with Leipzig, but the Germans increased the price because of the high percentage that will go to the agent's office.

Leipzig also now knows that Ajax has earned a lot of money this summer from the transfer of top scorer Sébastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund.

Given the need of Ajax for a new striker, Leipzig remains high with their valuation of the Ajax trained striker.

Brobbey scored seven goals in eleven Eredivisie games for the team from Amsterdam during his sic month loan stint.

Brobbey already announced at the beginning of last month that he has spoken with Alfred Schreuder .

"He called me to let me know that he really likes to keep me up to date. I know that everyone talks positively about him. I heard good stories from Dusan Tadic and Daley Blind. In 2019 I trained a few more times under him when he was an assistant to Erik ten Hag. Hopefully Ajax can continue the line under him. I hope I will be there, because I really want to show beautiful things in the Champions League," Brobbey told Algemeen Dagblad .