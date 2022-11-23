20 minutes ago

The minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed disappointment over the decision of the majority not to support the minority in the impeachment of the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, despite the fact that the majority failed to support them, the minority will not abandon the censorship motion.

Speaking to the media in parliament, he said President Akufo-Addo also indicated that Akufo-Addo does not respect public opinion.

“…President Akufo-Addo will go down in history under the fourth republic as the president who most disrespected public opinion because as far as we are concerned public opinion is not supportive and favourable to the continuous stay in office of Ken Ofori-Atta. We feel led down and we feel betrayed by the majority caucus who have shown no wits in supporting us with our impeachment process within the letter and spirit of Article 82 of the 1992 constitution we are not abandoning our censorship motion."

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has rescinded their decision to boycott the 2023 Budget Statement by embattled Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This comes after a meeting between the lawmakers and leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which was held on November 23.

A statement co-signed by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong read in part: "At a meeting this evening, the 22 of November 2022, involving the Majority Caucus, the Leadership of the Party and the Council of Elders, it has been agreed by all to refocus and recline to the earlier position requested by the President."

Source: Ghanaweb