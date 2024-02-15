23 minutes ago

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has weighed in on the quest for a new coach for the Black Stars following the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) parted ways with the former Premier League manager and the entire technical staff of the national team in the aftermath of the team’s disappointing performance at the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ivory Coast emerged as champions.

With the domestic football governing body currently on the hunt for a new coach to lead the national team, Mensah Bonsu has expressed reservations about appointing an established coach.

“Let’s refrain from opting for established coaches because they may not necessarily enhance the national team's performance. Instead, we should consider emerging talents who can contribute to building a formidable Black Stars squad. It's time to prioritize the development of young coaches, as was previously done,” he remarked during a session in Parliament.

The Ghana FA has reportedly received over 500 applications for the vacant Black Stars coaching position, reflecting a wide pool of candidates from which to select the next leader of the national team.