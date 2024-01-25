9 hours ago

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the continuous changes in coaches for the Black Stars, following the recent sacking of Chris Hughton.

The Ghana Football Association took the decision to dismiss Hughton and the entire technical team after Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Mensah Bonsu voiced his concerns, stating that frequent changes in coaching staff wouldn't contribute positively to the improvement of the national team.

“Constant peeling off coaches is not going to help us. Some of the players were deficient. Between the Ayew brothers, I had hope in Jordan than Andre because he’s played his part.

If we are to be truthful to ourselves, he no longer fits into the team, why don’t address the issue at hand? You force the player on the coach and you don’t want to blame the player, rather, you blame the coach”

“To me, Andre Ayew has been a fantastic player just like his father was but at the moment, he is spent force” he said.

He emphasized the need to address underlying issues, including deficiencies in some players, rather than solely blaming the coaching staff.

Ghana's early exit from the AFCON tournament has sparked discussions about the future direction of the Black Stars, with calls for a comprehensive analysis and restructuring of Ghanaian football.

The Majority Leader's comments reflect a broader sentiment about the need for stability and strategic planning in the development of the national team.