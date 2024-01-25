9 hours ago

Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, has expressed his disagreement with the decision to sack Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and the entire technical team.

The Ghana Football Association took this step following the disappointing performance of the national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars faced an early exit from the AFCON tournament after failing to advance to the knockout stage.

Despite the team's struggles, Mensah-Bonsu believes that Hughton should have been given more time to work and make improvements.

“I don’t believe in the sacking of coaches at all. We should have allowed Chris Hughton to work” he said.

“After our first game against Cape Verde, tactically, we played much better in our second game against Egypt.

You don’t blame the defensive errors on the coach. In our final group game against Mozambique, we had a two goals lead until Mozambique equalized both goals in added time. Who caused it? He quizzed. You blame the coach”

He pointed out tactical improvements in the team's second game against Egypt and suggested that defensive errors should not be solely attributed to the coach.

The call for stability and continuity in coaching staff reflects concerns about the frequent changes in leadership affecting the development and performance of the national team.