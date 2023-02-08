1 hour ago

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is urging political parties to consider amending their constitutions to resolve grievances during a change in leadership of the caucuses in Parliament.

This follows the division that arose from a reshuffle of the Minority leadership in Parliament by the national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his welcome address on the floor of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said an introspection of the constitution of parties would avert such changes being met with disagreements.

“It is the prerogative of the party to announce changes in its leadership but at the heart of the confusion that ensued was the matter of consultation. I believe that the parties [not only the NDC] should have their own introspection of the party’s constitution. That is where the problem is. Let those who have ears listen.”

Parliament resumed from the Christmas break on Tuesday with the new Minority leadership instead of Haruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Avedzi and Muntaka Mubarak because they have been reshuffled by the national executives of the National Democratic Congress.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam legislator now occupies the front bench of the NDC in Parliament together with his Deputy, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, and Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

First and Second Deputy Minority Whips –Armed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah were retained.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, commended the outgoing Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and his team when the House resumed proceedings on Tuesday, February 7.

While welcoming lawmakers back to the House, Mr. Bagbin wished the outgoing minority leadership well in their endeavours.

He forewarned the new leaders on the Minority side to prep themselves for the hot duty bestowed on them by executives.

“The new leaders have all been in this house for a while and are very conversant with the culture and law of Parliament. I have confidence in their ability to meet the high expectations of our stakeholders. On behalf of the House, I warmly welcome them to the hot seat of the leadership of Parliament. Congratulations and I wish you well.”

