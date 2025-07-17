41 minutes ago

Nearly two-thirds of electricity consumers in Ghana are willing to pay higher tariffs in exchange for a stable and reliable power supply, according to a new nationwide survey by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

The survey, conducted across all 16 regions between May and June 2025, sought to understand public attitudes toward electricity pricing and service delivery. It gathered responses from 3,759 individuals and forms part of a broader report titled “Consumer Preferences and Perceptions of Electricity Supply and Pricing in Ghana.”

According to the findings, approximately 62% of respondents expressed willingness to pay more for dependable electricity, while over 84% ranked consistent power supply as a top priority.

“This reflects a strong public demand for quality service and aligns with global trends where electricity reliability is essential for economic growth and social well-being,” the report noted.

The survey revealed that urban dwellers, business owners, and high-income earners—particularly those spending over GH₵1,000 monthly on electricity—prioritise reliability due to operational and academic needs. In contrast, low-income groups, students, and the unemployed are more price-sensitive, often tolerating service fluctuations to avoid higher costs.

Notably, gender and educational differences also emerged: men and more educated individuals generally placed a higher premium on power stability, while women tended to focus more on affordability.

Participants voiced strong concerns over the high cost of electricity, the impact of widespread economic hardship, and poor communication from utility providers during outages. Some respondents highlighted a lack of trust in service providers such as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Volta River Authority (VRA), calling for greater transparency and accountability.

Key consumer concerns included:



High tariffs (29.4% of respondents called for reductions)



Operational inefficiencies and illegal connections (mentioned by 20.4%)



Lack of consumer-focused policies (highlighted by 14%)

The report also underscored significant regional disparities, with urban areas demanding reliability, while rural communities prioritised affordability.

The growing adoption of prepaid meters—currently at 68%—points to a shift toward pay-as-you-go systems, though affordability remains a key barrier for low-income households.

Based on the findings, PURC is being urged to work closely with stakeholders to:



Improve grid reliability



Address affordability concerns



Enhance communication—such as using SMS alerts to inform consumers of outages



Rebuild public trust through transparency and service accountability

The report concluded by emphasizing the importance of understanding consumer preferences to guide equitable and effective policy decisions.

“By aligning policies with the diverse needs of consumers, PURC can help ensure a reliable and inclusive energy future that supports Ghana’s long-term socio-economic development,” it stated.