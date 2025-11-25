1 hour ago

With the NPP's January 31 primaries approaching, Global InfoAnalytics has reported the views of NPP faithful on what should happen at the polls.

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who led the NPP in the 2024 election, is seeking to be retained as the NPP's Flagbearer for the 2028 election, but for other people; Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Dr. Bryan Acheampong and Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, are also in the race.

However, in its latest survey released today, Global Info Analytics reported that majority of NPP delegates believe that giving a candidate a second opportunity to contest the Presidency will enhance the party's chance of winning.

"In what could be a welcome development for the former vice president, majority of NPP delegates believe that giving a candidate a second chance at the ballot could enhance the party’s chances in the next election," the survey found.

"The poll shows that 59% of delegates agree with the assertion that giving a candidate a second chance

could improve the party’s chances of winning the 2028 election. 14% of the delegates disagree with this

assertion while 27% were neutral."

The survey also added that ''majority of delegates in all the regions except Volta Region agree with

this assertion."

In the main national polls, Bawumia was reported as having taken a commanding lead, as well as in 14 out of 16 regions, with the exception being Volta Region and Central Region, which is said to be on a tie.

The view of the majority of NPP delegates is also consistent with tradition of both the NPP and NDC.

The two party's have a history of retaining their defeated presidential candidates until they emerge as Presidents.

The NPP presented John Agyekum Kufuor twice in 1996 and 2000 before he won, and Nana Akufo-Addo three times in 2008, 2012 and 2016 before he was elected President.

In the NDC, the late John Evans Atta Mills was presented by the NDC three times in 200, 2004 and 2008 before he won.

And after John Dramani Mahama lost the 2012 election as sitting President, the NDC presented him again for the 2020 election, as well as for the 2024 election, which he won.