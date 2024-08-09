37 minutes ago

The Majority in Parliament has called on Speaker, Alban Bagbin, to consider using a specially constructed dome at the car park for parliamentary business scheduled for September 3, 2024.

This suggestion comes after the Speaker recalled Members of Parliament from recess for an emergency sitting, following a petition from the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Members of the Majority caucus initiated the recall due to their dissatisfaction with the Speaker’s decision to adjourn sittings indefinitely on July 30, 2024.

Following the recall, ongoing renovation works in Parliament threaten the availability of the Chamber for proceedings, which has led the Speaker to indicate that an alternative venue will be communicated in due course.

The Second Deputy Majority Whip in Parliament, Alex Tetteh Djournobuah during a media interaction proposed that a dome be made available for parliamentary proceedings even if the Chamber will not be available for use as it is being reported.

“I am not seeing any renovation works going on in the Chamber and even if it is so, we have the dome to use. In the COVID-19 time, we used the dome at the car park to transact business in Parliament and we can use that one to actually do whatever we need to do.”