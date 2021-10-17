4 hours ago

The president of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku has thrown his weight behind "Ghana's only rep in Africa" Accra Hearts Of Oak, wishing the Phobians well in their CAF Champions League preliminary clash against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.

The Ghanaian treble winners are hosting the 2017 Champions League winners in the first leg at the Accra Sports as they search for their qualification into the money zone in 15 years.

A great impact in the competition by the Phobians will boost Ghana's chances of reclaiming two spots in the CAF Club Competition.

Kurt E S Okraku who is the head of the Ghana FA and a former Management member of the Rainbow Club took to his Social media pages to urge the 'Continental Club Masters" on with the believe that they have prepared for the challenge.

"Today, Ghana's only rep in Africa, Hearts Of Oak will be in action at Accra Sports Stadium," he said.

"We believe the team has prepared well for this day. On behalf of all of us in football, we wish them well.Goodluck guys! Make our nation proud."

Wydad is the second morrocan side Hearts of Oak is playing in 22 years and the 3rd North African side to face play Hearts of Oak at the preliminary stage.

They Phobians lost and won against Tunisia's Etoile Du Sahel in the 2004 and 2006 contests respectively.

The however lost to Esperance Du Tunis in the 2015 Confederations Cup playoffs.

A convincing win against WAC who are two times Champions League winners, will put the Phobians in pole position to qualify for the money zone, a stage the last played without scoring a single goal.

Coach Samuel Boadu has named a known squad to face the moraccans, making just one change to the team that beat Guinea's CI Kamsar by 2-0 in Accra last month.

Striker Kofi Kordzi, who scored the first goal in that encounter has been handed a starting role, replacing midfielder Caleb Amankwah.