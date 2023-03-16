5 hours ago

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is advocating for Article 94 of the 1992 constitution to be relooked for post-secondary education to be made a criterion for persons aspiring to enter Parliament.

The constitutional provision stipulates the criteria for which an individual can be deemed as qualified or not to be a member of Parliament amongst others.

Speaking at the 2023 GIMPA Law Conference, Afenyo-Markin, noted that the public has been critical of many happenings in Parliament including debates which occur on the floor.

He believes that making post-secondary education a criterion for entering Parliament will ensure improvement in the quality of persons who get to be Members of Parliament.

“We have often heard the members of the public talking about the quality of debates and sometimes our grammar is marked, our reasoning powers are questioned and I agree. It is fair. It is part of your bona fide as critical observers…looking at or interrogating what we do in the Chamber. For that purpose, I think that it wouldn’t be far-reaching to suggest perhaps that Article 94 be looked at.

“Maybe not talking about university degrees….first degree as a minimum qualification, but we can look at post-secondary education. Somebody may have some post-secondary education which may not even be a tertiary training but would have gathered some experience. We may have to look at that all aimed at ensuring that those who enter Parliament have the necessary capacity to do that,” Afenyo-Markin said.

Source: citifmonline