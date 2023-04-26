4 hours ago

The Assin Central Member of Parliament and an aspiring presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has charged delegates of the party to make a wise choice in electing a formidable candidate at the party’s upcoming internal elections for the 2024 general elections.

According to the outspoken MP, the only way the NPP can retain power in 2024 is by choosing a presidential candidate with a proven track record in order for the party not to return to opposition.

Addressing party delegates in Koforidua, Kennedy Agyapong called on delegates of the party to make the right choice.

“My advice goes to all the delegates to try and make the right choice in the election of a presidential candidate for the party. You will bear the brunt if you make wrong choices that will send the party into opposition. Make no mistake during the primaries to elect just any candidate. I will use the little money I have for myself till I die and not spend on party members,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong who refuted claims he is not a presidential material touted his commitment and achievements for the NPP indicating that a presidential material is the one who provides jobs for the teeming youth and not the one who wears a fanciful suit and speaks good English.

“I have really suffered for the party, I have done a lot for the party, I have spent my money on lots of NPP activities. I bought pick-ups for party members for their campaign in 2016. I boldly stood up and spoke against the brutalities that were meted out to Ursula Owusu, Abu Jinapor and others by NDC members in registration centres in the Odododiodoo in 2012. Who can say he has defended NPP through his radio station more than me?”

“After we lost the 2008 elections, everyone kept quiet, but I did some outdoor programmes on Oman FM encouraging NPP members not to give up. Today they are saying I’m not a presidential material, what is presidential material? Is presidential material someone who can speak good English and not care about the welfare of the youth?”

Source: citifmonline