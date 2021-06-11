5 hours ago

The Oforikrom Municipal Assembly is planting two thousand trees within the Municipality to support efforts at restoring Kumasi to its proverbial Garden City status.

The week-long program forms part of Government initiative of planting 5million trees Nationwide that kicked started today, June 11, 2021.

The Day was marked with sober reflection on how the forest cover has been destroyed.

The Kumasi-Amakom Krotihene, Nana Kwaku Attakorah during the event emphasized the need to protect the environment by planting trees to keep the Kumasi city green.

He planted a tree at the Oforikrom M/A School pledging his commitment to help restore Kumasi to its proverbial Garden City status.

The Municipal coordinator for Oforikrom, Mr.Justice Amoah said about 5 species of plant were selected for the exercise.

According to him, planting of trees would reduce erosion, and help trap carbon from the environment to mitigate against climate change.

The Oforikrom Municipal Coordinator however called on residents to join the fight against illegal logging, galamsey and other activities that causes deforestation in the country.

By Joseph Marfo