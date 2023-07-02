38 minutes ago

Ghanaian prospect Maleace Asamoah has taken a significant step forward in his football journey by signing a professional contract with Fleetwood Town, an English club competing in the lower tiers of the league system.

Asamoah, the son of former Ghanaian striker Derek Asamoah, will continue his development at Fleetwood Town in the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old made a notable transition from non-league side New Salamis, where he featured in five matches.

One interesting aspect of Asamoah's time at New Salamis was the opportunity to play alongside his father. This move to Fleetwood Town marks an exciting phase in his career as he looks to build on his promising potential.

Initially, Asamoah will be part of Fleetwood Town's U21 team, where he will have the chance to further enhance his skills and showcase his talent. With hard work and dedication, he will aim to progress into the senior team and make a meaningful impact.

The signing of a professional contract with Fleetwood Town opens doors for Asamoah's future growth and presents him with a platform to continue his footballing journey.

The club will provide the necessary support and guidance to aid his development as he strives to fulfill his aspirations in the sport.