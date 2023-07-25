10 minutes ago

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil, has expressed his opinion that Mali is no longer the formidable opponent they once were and believes that the Black Stars are the stronger side.

His remarks come in the wake of the draw for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana, the four-time African champions, finds themselves in Group I alongside Mali, Chad, Madagascar, Comoros, and the Central African Republic.

While many football enthusiasts have predicted a tough game between the Black Stars and the Eagles, Paintsil holds a different view.

According to Paintsil, the Malian team has experienced a decline in form compared to their previous era when players like Seidu Keita showcased their talent.

“It was during 2012 when Mali was in top form; I thought they could build on their form but looking at them now I don’t think they are strong like before,” the former West Ham United defender told Graphic Sports.

He believes that Mali may not pose as much of a threat to the Black Stars, but he cautions against underestimating them, as they could still spring some surprises if taken lightly.

Recalling the strong form of Mali during 2012, Paintsil had hopes that they would build on that performance, but he now sees them as a less potent force in African football.

The African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup are scheduled to kick off in November later this year, and the Black Stars will be aiming to secure their fifth appearance at the prestigious event.

Having participated four times in the global showpiece before, Ghana will be eager to prove their mettle on the world stage once again.