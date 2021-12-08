3 hours ago

Former Ghana midfielder Mallam Yahaya has joined Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks as their new head coach following the resignation of their coach.

This follows the abrupt resignation of former coach Nii Odartey Lamptey last month citing sabotage from the old guards at the club.

The former Dortmund star has been in talks with the Ghana Premier League side for a while but a deal has now been reached for him to take charge of the Sharks.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM on Tuesday, he assured that the deal will be finalized by close of work Wednesday.

"Yes it's true I have joined Elmina Sharks but will finalize my contract by the close of tomorrow."

He has assured his fans to expect an exciting brand of football at his new club as he plots a move to save them from the doldrums.

"My fans should expect amazing team

Our target is to build amazing team and make Elmina Sharks attractive and to be different from every team in the Ghana Premier League".

Elmina Sharks have won just two matches in the six week old league losing three and drawing just one.