2 hours ago

Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies moved top of the table after defeating Pearl Pia Ladies 4:0 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah scored the opener in the 10th minute and Mary Amponsah added the second in the 35th minute to end the first half. Back from recess, Victoria Osei and Mary Amponsah got on the score sheet as Ampem Darkoa romped to an emphatic win at home.

At the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Northern Ladies defeated Candy Soccer Academy 5:2. The host scored two goals in the first half through Faiza Siedu. Amshawu Abdul Rahman added to the tally in the 56<sup>th</sup> minute before Pearl Forson completed the rout in the 90th minute.

Florence Baah Appiah scored from the spot in the 80 the minute after Florence Appiah had netted an own goal to reduce the deficit. Candy soccer Academy lie bottom of the table in the Northern Zone with only 3 points from a possible 15.

Tamale Super Ladies were too hot for Fabolous Ladies as they beat them 3-1 at the Aliu Maham stadium. Salifu Fadila scored the opener in the 2nd minute, Mohammed Rabiati Matiti added t the tally in the 59th minute before Haruna Zeinab rounded things up in the 90th minute for Super Ladies as Fabulous Ladies fetched a consolation through Princess Owusu in the 88th minute mark.

Full results: