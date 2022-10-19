1 hour ago

Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies recorded yet another win on Matchday three of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. A Mavis Owusu opener in the 54th minute and Mary Amponsah’s second half brace (67th ,72nd) ensured that they walk away with a 3-0 win against Dreamz Ladies.

The Techiman based side are beginning to find their feet in the competition after their opening day setback against Northern Ladies at home. Ampem Darkoa Ladies now share the top spot in the Northern Zone with Ashtown Ladies and Pearl Pia Ladies who have 7 points each after three round of matches.

At the Bantama Astro Turf – Ashtown Ladies continued their turn around following a 4-1 drubbing of Candy Soccer Academy Ladies. The visitors took the lead in the 22nd minute through Perpetual Tuah but the host turned on the screws in the second half to put four past their opponents. Agnes Owusu brought them back into the game Blessing Asubia (60th) and Josephine Addowa (57th, 90th) completed the riot.

Meanwhile PearPia Ladies also moved joint top on Friday after a hard fought 3-2 win over Fabulous Ladies at the Aliu Mahama stadium. Abubakari Afisatu led the comeback for Fabulous Ladies but it wasn’t enough to win them a point as Pearl Pia Ladies strolled away with the three points. Iddi Sharifa opened the scoring for the home side in the 15th minute.

The host doubled their lead one minute later through Frederica Torkudzor as she cut through the defence of Fabulous Ladies like knife through butter before slotting home. With the deficit reduced by Afisatu in the 63rd minute, Abdul Rahamn Barikisu scored in the 82nd minute to put the game to bed.

Find the full results here: