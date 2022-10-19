1 hour ago

Former Champions Hasaacas Ladies defeated Police Ladies 4-0 on Saturday to continue their unbeaten run in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. The win takes their goal tally to 11 goals in three matches having conceded two in the process.

The giants of the West scored three goals in the first half through Doreen Copson netted first inside 14 minutes as she went round the backline before slotting home. Veronica Kumah Baah (43rd) and Doris Boaduwaa (45th) got on the score sheet before the Fiduos Yakubu added the fourth goal inside 74th minute to complete the riot.

Berry Ladies picked their first win on the road as they romped to a 2-0 win on Matchday three. Mabel Amoyaw and Victoria Salifu scored in either half of the game to secure a vital away win.

Here are the full results: