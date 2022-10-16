1 hour ago

Berry Ladies smashed Soccer Intellectuals 2-0 on Matchday two of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League at the Madina Astro Turf on Saturday to register their first win of the campaign.

The Southern Zone giants who lost 1-0 to rivals Hasaacas Ladies on the opening day of the season outplayed their opponents after producing an eye-catching performance much to the delight of their teaming fans. Despite incessant pressure in the first half, the visitors stood their grounds to hold the host to a draw in the first half as they backed the bus and kept a disciplined backline to keep a clean sheet in the opening half.

Jacqueline Amponsah opened the scoring in the 47th minute after outsmarting the goalkeeper to slot home before Ginika Ikeh completed the job in the 67th minute with a fine finish.

Former Champions Hasaacas Ladies made it two wins out of two matches as they annihilated Essiam Socrates 6-2 at the Mankesim Astro Turf.

The Sekondi giants scored through Fiduos Yakubu (7th, 49th), Success Ameyaa (9th), Doris Boaduwaa (59th), Veronica Kumah Baah (62nd) and Doreen Copson (77th) to complete the rout as Fuseini Afusatu (28th) and Frederica Addico (67th) reduced the deficit for Essiam Socrates. The win takes Hasaacas Ladies to the top of the Southern Zone table with 6 points after grabbing two wins in their first two matches of the season.

