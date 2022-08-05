35 minutes ago

Ghana's biggest non-alcoholic brewed malt beverage, Malta Guinness has been unveiled as the official Sponsor of the Women's Premier League.

The sponsorship, worth GHS10 million, spans a period of three years, starting from the 2022/2023 season.

"Football in Ghana is an incredible unifier which connects people from all walks of life, daily.From the street corners to the hallways of big corporates, football conversations and matches bring joy and inspire greatness among people," said Estella Muzito, Marketing Director of Guinness Ghana.

"Women's football has in recent years taken its much-deserved place as a premium sporting spectacle which attracts thousands of fans and supporters.

Estella added that, "Malta Guinness' decision to sponsor the Women's Premier League in Ghana is in line with our mission to fuel a world of good. The incredibly talented women who play the game, the officials, the Football Association and the fans will be energized in their support of their favourite teams and Malta Guinness will be there to refresh them all the way."

On his part the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku expressed his delight about the partnership and noted the FA's commitment to ensuring a successful competition.

"The leadership of the Ghana Football Association has shown commitment to the growth of the Women's Football for which reason we increased the number of participating teams from 16 to 20. Another timely intervention from the GFA was to supply free footballs and other valuable equipment to these clubs. We enrolled players on the YEA for monthly allowances and also made the matches in the Women's Premier League available on Max TV.

"I am filled with joy announcing this landmark agreement with Malta Guinness. I would like to thank the management of Guiness Ghana for believing in my leadership and choosing to work with us. The Ghana Football Association will continue to project our brands to make it attractive to corporate Ghana and the world at large. In passing, I want to call on other companies to emulate this example and come on board to help develop and grow the sport".

Corporate Relations Director of Guinness Ghana, Sylvia Owu-Asunkomah added that, "we are delighted to partner the GFA in this dream of bringing back the love of thweomen's game. Guinness Ghana has a lon-gstanding history of supporting football in Ghana. Today, we are excited to yet again, chart a new partnership with the GFA with this agreement to are committed to the progressive portrayal of women across all spheres of life and this sponsorship with our premium brewed nonalcoholic brand, Malta Guinness, is just one of the ways to illustrate that commitment."

"As a business committed to championing inclusion and diversity across our entire business, we want to ensure that culture permeates every aspect of our communities and sports. This partnership is the ideal opportunity to offer our women athletes the platform to showcase their greatness and can-do spirit; an ideal that drives at the core of what Malta Guinness is."