The race for the title in the Southern Zone of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League is coming down to the wire with the final round of matches scheduled for this weekend. Giants Hasaacas Ladies will travel to second placed Faith Ladies on Sunday with the host looking to win the zonal championship for the first time in history.

While Hasaacas Ladies are hoping to pick a win to qualify for yet another playoff final, Faith Ladies are hungry for the points to win the zonal championship.

Here are the Previews:

SEA LIONS VRS ESSIAM SOCRATES

Relegation bound Essiam Socrates head to the Ndoum Sports Stadium to lock horns with already-relegated Sealions on Saturday. Essiam Socrates failed to secure safety last weekend after a 1-0 loss to Faith Ladies at home while the hosts defeated Ladystrikers 1-0. Essiam Socrates beat Sealions 1-0 in the first round and will be hoping for the double over their opponents. Sealions have nothing to play for – having suffered relegation five weeks ago. The Elmina side have managed only two Premier League wins on their return to the top flight.

SOCCER INTELLECTUALS VRS LADYSTRIKERS

The Ajumako Eduyaw Asasan Park will host a mouthwatering derby between host, Soccer Intellectuals and Ladystrikers as the hosts need a win to maintain their Premiership status. Ladystrikers would play for the bragging right having already secured their stay in the top flight. Matches between both sides are highly unpredictable but the host; look very poised for the points to keep their place in the League.

JONINA LADIES VRS ARMY LADIES

Jonina Ladies welcome Army Ladies to the Antie Aku AstroTurf this weekend as both teams aim to end the season on a high. The home team are sixth in the table with 23 points and will try to continue their winning streak to put pressure on their opponent who are one point above them. The host won their last game over Berry Ladies (1-0) whilst the visitors defeated Soccer Intellectuals (2:0) at home. Police Ladies are one point above their opponents as they sit in 5th place with 24 points.

POLICE LADIES VRS BERRY LADIES

FA Cup finalists Police Ladies will be at home to Berry Ladies at the Alajo Astroturf. The service Ladies have had a swift swing in their recent games and will be hoping to climax the season with an astounding win against Berry Ladies. They go into this fixture on the back of a draw with Hasaacas Ladies at the Gyandu Park and lie in 3rd place. Berry Ladies aim to redeem themselves after losing to Jonina Ladies in injury time at the Auntie Aku Park last weekend; Berry Ladies are 3 points behind Police Ladies.

FAITH LADIES VRS HASAACAS LADIES

Faith Ladies will host former Champions; Hasaacas Ladies at the Carl Reindorf Park in a crucial encounter on Sunday. The home side have a sturdy test against the league leaders as they battle for the points to keep their title charge alive. Faith Ladies have been impressive with a 100% winning record in their last three matches.

Hasaacas Ladies go into this fixture knowing a loss will spell doom for their 5th League title as the hosts are 3 points behind them. The “Doo Ladies” drew 1-1 with Police Ladies at home last Saturday and must avoid defeat to win the zonal championship. Hasaacas Ladies have won only one out of their last three matches and need at least a draw t qualify for yet another play-off final. The visitors lead the league table with 36 points whiles the hosts are 3 points behind them with 33 points.