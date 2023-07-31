3 hours ago

The 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League is scheduled to kick off in the weekend of Friday, October 27-Sunday, October 30, 2023.

Twenty clubs compete in the elite League, with ten clubs in each Zone, Southern and Northern.

Holders Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be looking to win a record third straight title while Sekondi based Hasaacas Ladies aim to reclaim a title they lost to the champions two times on the spin.

Fosu Royal Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy have qualified to play in the Northern Zone while Sea Lions and Jonina Ladies compete in the Southern Zone having secured qualification for next season’s League.

The Women's Premier League is proudly sponsored by Malta Guinness with support from Max TV, Nasco Electronics, Betway, Woodin and Decathlon.