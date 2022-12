3 hours ago

After the World Cup break, the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League will bounce back next year, 2023.

Matchweek 8 of the Women's top flight competition has been scheduled from January 27-31, 2023 in the respective zones.

The final round of games will be played on Matchday 18 which is scheduled for April 28- may 1, 2023.

The Champion will be declared after the final which will be played between May 19- 22, 2023.

Below are the full fixtures: