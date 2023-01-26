4 hours ago

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League kicks resumes this weekend after going on an eight-week break for the FIFA World Cup.

The elite Club competition produced loads of excitement across the two Zones, Northern and Southern with giants Hasaacas Ladies and Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies taking full control of the competition. The two top teams recorded 10 wins between them, drawing one and losing one each in their respective zones.

Hasaacas Ladies are being pursued by Faith Ladies and Army Ladies in the Southern zone whiles Pearl Pia Ladies and Prisons Ladies continue to mount pressure on leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the Northern Zone.

The twenty participating clubs are expected to continue from where they left off as the race for the title continues unabated. Find below preview for Match Day 8 in the Southern Zone:

Police Ladies face a tough test against inform Essiam Socrates at the Achimota School Park. Hasaacas Ladies face off Ladystrikers at home with the aim of extending their lead at the top.

There is another interesting fixture at the Presec School park where Berry Ladies play Thunder Queens. Here isa what to expect on Matchday 8 in the Southern Zone.

POLICE LADIES VRS ESSIAM SOCRATES LADIES

Police Ladies will host debutants, Essiam Socrates at the Achimota School Park on Saturday. Essiam Socrates Ladies are making their mark with great performances and will play away to Police Ladies who have been struggling this season. The service Ladies are in 9th place and needs to win to lift themlves above the relation zone. Essiam Socrates lie in 4th place with 12 points – five points richer than Police Ladies and occupies the 4th spot. Both sides go into this fixture having shared the points in their last fixtures before the world cup break.

THUNDER QUEENS VRS BERRY LADIES

Thunder Queens will welcome Berry Ladies to the Presec Legon School Park in a nerve-wracking encounter. Before the break, the host drew 1:1 against Faith Ladies and the result put Thunder Queens on the fifth spot with 10 points out of a possible 21. Berry Ladies on the other hand after an uninspiring start in the season would seek to bounce back after painfully losing 0:1 to Police Ladies at home. Both teams are on a mission to kick off the remaining matches with a win after the month-long break.

HASAACAS LADIES VRS LADYSTRIKERS

The Gyandu Park will host the game between leaders Hasaacas Ladies and LadyStrikers. Hasaacas Ladies have not lost a game against Ladystrikers, the visitors have been a boggy side to Hasaacas Ladies in recent seasons. Both teams are coming into this fixture after a heavy win in their F.A. Cup fixtures. This weekend’s fixture will be a revenge for Ladystrikers who lost their last encounter at this same venue by three goals to nil.

ARMY LADIES VRS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS

Army Ladies began the season on the right footing having defeated defending champions, Hasaacas Ladies in the process. They avoided defeat in their last encounter against Essiam Socrates by sharing the points on the road. They have amassed 12 points and lie 3rd on the table after 7 round of matches. Soccer Intellectuals on the other hand have been inconsistent but put up a solid performance against Hasaacas Ladies, holding them to a goalless draw in their last fixture. The visitors are confident of having a great game to push them into the top four. They are 6th in the table with 8 points.

RIDGE CITY VRS FAITH LADIES

It has been a rocky start for the debutants in the top tier League as they are yet to win a game. The “Panthers” lie bottom of the table with two points having picked only two draws from their first seven matches. Faith Ladies will aim to continue their fine form in the League as they lie 2nd on the table, three points adrift of leaders, Hasaacas Ladies. Ridge City have been poor at home and have managed only one point whilst Faith Ladies have grabbed all nine points in their three home games. Ridge City will hope the change in their technical team will be the beginning of good things to come while Faith Ladies also hope to get maximum points to push their title charge.

Full fixtures in Southern Zone: