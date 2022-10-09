2 hours ago

Defending League Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies dropped valuable points at home on the opening day of the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The holders who recently exited the CAF Women’s Champions League in Cote D’Ivoire drew 1-1 with Northern Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman. They were pegged back in the 7th minute after Mary Akunning put the visitors ahead before Tracy Twum levelled matters in the 48th minute.

In another epic clash – Supreme Ladies were big winners on Match Day one as they thumped Candy Soccer Academy 5-0 in Kumasi. Goals from Linda Owusu Ansah (7th, 57th), Patience Afriyie (79th), Felicity Asante (81st) and Anna Foriwaa (86th) gave the host a massive win – to set their season off to a good start.

Elsewhere, giants Fabulous Ladies were defeated 3-2 at home by Dreamz Ladies in Kumasi. Stella Nyamekye and Princess Owusu both grabbed a brace on the day but it was the latter whose goals made the difference as they won on the road in their Match Day one fixture.

Princess Owusu opened the scoring in the 10th minute but her goal was equalized by Sarah Abrafi in the 22nd minute. The visitors doubled their lead through Stella Nyamekye one minute later after smashed home from close range. Back from recess, Nyamekye added to tally in the 47th minute before Princess Owusu reduced the deficit in added time.

Find the full results below: