The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League resumes this weekend after making way for the Women’s FA Cup last weekend. Former Champions Hasaacas Ladies will travel to the capital to take on strugglers Ridge City Football Club while Army Ladies play host to Berry Ladies in another tough fixture on Matchday 14 of the 2022/23 season.

ESSIAM SOCRATES VRS FAITH LADIES

Essiam Socrates Ladies face a stern test this weekend as they welcome Faith Ladies into their fold in their Matchday 14 fixture of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. The visitors have been in a phenomenal form and sits 3rd in the league log with 24 points whereas the host has 21 points and lie in 4th place in the table. A win for the host means they will leapfrog the guest and move to the 3rd spot in the standings. Essiam Socrates will be looking for the double over their opponents after beating them 2-1. Faith Ladies would be counting on Mafia Nyame to bang in the goals and Socrates would rely on their top scorer Helen Alormonu to turn things around in their quest to bounce back from the heavy defeat to Hasaacas Ladies in the last fixture preceding this weekend's game.

ARMY LADIES VRS BERRY LADIES

Inform Army Ladies welcome rejuvenated side, Berry Ladies at the Mats Park. Army Ladies have been incredible and put up great performances this season and aim to extend their good form when they face the Berries. Berry Ladies lie in the 5th position whilst their hosts, Army Ladies are second in the table, joint top with 26 points. This would be a daunting task for Berry Ladies following the impressive of Army Ladies in the ongoing campaign. A win for Army Ladies will be a huge motivation for them in their title charge.

POLICE VRS LADYSTRIKERS

The Achimota school park will host the game between Police Ladies and Ladystrikers. Both sides have been struggling and are yet to put up a good performance this season as they lie in 8th and 9th positions with 14 points each. Police Ladies were victors in their last encounter against LadyStrikers as they scored 3:0 at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast. A win for either side will increase their chances of survival in the top flight.

RIDGE CITY VRS HASAACAS LADIES

Bottom club Ridge City will host Southern Zone leaders, Hasaacas Ladies at the Madina AstroTurf on Saturday in a match between table toppers and the bottom club. Hasaacas Ladies managed to carry the day with a 4-0 win over the Panthers the last time they met in Secondi and would now play as visitors this weekend. Ridge City on the other hand would seek for their first Premier league win after recording ten defeats and three draws in 13 games. Coach Yusif Basigi and his charges would not take this game lightly after the host frustrated Army Ladies in their Matchday 13 encounter. They would hope to stretch their margin on top of the table as the service side also chase for glory. A win for the Sekondi-based club means they would be edging closer to becoming champions of the Southern zone.

THUNDER QUEENS VRS LADYSTRIKERS

Thunder Queens will be hoping to continue their winning streak when they meet Cape Coast based Soccer Intellectuals at the Presec school park. Thunder Queens' last victory was a 2-0 win against Ridge City in match week 13, taking their wins for the season to 3. Both Soccer Intellectuals and Thunder Queens are struggling to find their feet in the league as they are tied on 14 points and currently occupy the 6th and 7th positions, respectively. Thunder Queens will be counting on their home advantage to beat Intellectuals to move out of the relegation zone.