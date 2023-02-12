1 hour ago

Army Ladies thrashed Ladystrikers 4:0 to move top of the Southern Zone. The service Ladies have been solid and consistent in terms of their performances this season having recorded six wins, one draw and three defeats in the first round of the season.

They scored four first half goals to grab the maximum points and moved top of the table for the first time this season.

Zenabu Mumuni scored a hat-trick whilst Nancy Opoku recorded her name on the scoresheet. This result compounds the misery on Ladystrikers who have been struggling after losing some key players prior to the start of the season.

Hasaacas Ladies recorded yet another defeat in the League against their bitterest rivals Berry Ladies on Saturday. The former Champions were seeking to bounce back to winning ways, following last weekend's defeat to Faith Ladies in Accra. But Berry Ladies added to their woes.

The first half was keenly contested as both sides made decent runs upfront and showed solidity in defence. New signing of Berry Ladies, Rahama Jafaru put them ahead in the 25th minute before going into the break. Cynthia Boakye Yiadom doubled the lead for Berry ladies in the 63rd minute. The ‘dooo’ ladies pushed to get back into the game on several occasions but were denied. Veronica Kumah got a consolation for Hasaacas Ladies right at the end of the game. Hasaacas Ladiex drops to the second spot with 19 points.

Faith Ladies lost at home to Soccer Intellectuals at the Dansoman Carl Reindolf Park. As one of the brightest sides this season, Faith Ladies looked the better side on paper going into this fixture having defeated Hasaacas Ladies at home last weekend but failed to capitalise on their last performance as they lost 1:0 to Soccer Intellectuals. Mary Awuah Boateng denied the host the chance to go top of the table as her strike moved her side further up the table above the relegation zone.

