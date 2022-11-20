2 hours ago

The last round of matches in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League before the World Cup break kicked took place this weekend across League centres. Ampem Darko Ladies and Pearl Pia Ladies picked maximum points away from home whilst Prisons Ladies won at the Coronation Park against Candy Soccer Academy. Ashtown Ladies also picked maximum points at home in the Kumasi derby against strugglers, Fabulous Ladies.

Supreme Ladies lost at home to Pearl Pia Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf despite dominating play in the early minutes of the game. Pearl Pia Ladies capitalized on a mistake by the goalkeeper of Supreme Ladies to break the deadlock courtesy Georgina Ayisha Aoyem on the 18th minute. The home team mounted pressure but couldn’t equalise as Pearl Pia extended their lead in the 50th minute. The host pulled one back in the 68th minute but Pearl Pia Ladies extended their lead in the 86th minute through Iddi Sharifa to make it 3:1 in favor of the visitors.

Prisons Ladies handed Candy Ladies their sixth defeat of the season at the Sunyani Coronation Park. The game started on a blistering note for the home side who took the lead in the 5th minute through Helena Obeng. Prisons Ladies didn't relent after registering the opening goal as they sustained pressure on their opponents and increased the tally through Selina Kurug in the 16th minute. Helena Obeng scored a hat trick before Belinda Samed pulled one back for Candy soccer in the 31st minute as the game ended 4:1.

Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies scored four unanswered goes against newbies, Tamale Super Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports stadium in Tamale. Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah and Mavis Owusu both scored a brace to give the Techiman based side a 4:0 win on the road.

Full results in the Northern Zone: