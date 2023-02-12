1 hour ago

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies threw away a two goal lead to lose 3:2 to Northern Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. The visitors started the game well as they dominated in all areas - scoring two quick-fire goals through Owusu Elizabeth and Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah. Northern Ladies came back stronger after recess as they left it late to snatch all three points. Seidu Faiza scored a brace whilst Mohammed Wasima added one to complete the comeback for the host. This result pushes Northern Ladies above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere in Sunyani, Prisons Ladies and Pearl Pia Ladies locked horns at the Coronation Park where two goals were scored. Pearl Pia went into this game on the back of a heavy defeat to Northern Ladies hoping to get back to winning ways. But Prisons Ladies had other ideas following their consistent start to the season and proved a difficult side for Pearl Pia Ladies. Prisons scored in either half to get all maximum points through Abigail Tutuwaa and Nina Agyeiwaa. Prisons will move 2nd on the table, one point behind the leaders.

There was a lot of fun at the Bantama Kookoase Astroturf where Ashtown Ladies played host to debutants, Tamale Super Ladies. Tamale Super Ladies played well in the early stages of the game as they created some decent chances but didn't yield any fruit upfront.

The home side took over after settling in the game which saw them break the deadlock after Veronica Darkwa fed on a rebound to put her side in-front in the 38th minute.

Back from recess, both teams deployed new tactics and it yielded fruit for the home team just a minute into the second half as Josephine Addowaa doubled their lead in the 46th minute.

The visitors mounted pressure on the home team which saw them reduce the deficit through Malititi Rabiatu Mohamed - who converted a nice free kick in the 72nd minute. The away team did all they could to come on level terms with the home team but it was to no avail as the game ended 2-1 in favor of Ashtown Ladies.

Find below full results for match day 10 in the northern Zone.