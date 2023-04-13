3 hours ago

League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have a crucial game against Tamale Super Ladies at Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Saturday. The tie headlines the Matchday 16 fixtures in the Northern Zone as Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Pearl Pia Ladies and Northern Ladies continue to vie for the top spot in the Northern Zone. Ampem Darkoa Ladies moved to the top of the table after Matchday 15 following a 5-0 thumping of Candy Soccer Academy. With three matches left to end the Zonal League, the three top teams are in dire need for points to keep their title aspirations on course.

Read on for the preview of matches in the Northern Zone.

FABULOUS LADIES VRS ASHTOWN

Fabulous Ladies and Ashtown Ladie will renew rivalry this weekend when they lock horns at the Bantama Astro Turf in the Kumasi derby. Both teams are desperate for the points to avoid relegation but Fabulous Ladies are the hungrier side as another defeat would all but condemn them to second tier football next season. Princess Owusu is back in form as she scored a brace in the 2-1 win over Supreme Ladies. Ashtown Ladies who are neck to neck with Supreme Ladies share the 5th spot with Supreme Ladies but 10 points richer than Fabulous Ladies who are second from bottom with 12 points. Whiles Ashtown Ladies have an eye on a top four finish; Fabulous Ladies are equally in need of the points to move out of the relegation Zone.

DREAMZ LADIES VRS NORTHERN LADIES

Dreamz Ladies face Northern Ladies in a crucial encounter at the Bantama Kookoase Astroturf. Northern Ladies have lost once in their last five Premier League games and sit in third place with 23 points. The Northern giants gave away a 40th minute lead to draw 1-1 with Prison Ladies in their last game to lose touch of the top spot as they fell 4 points behind leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Dreamz Ladies go into this encounter hoping to get all the points after losing to Ashtown Ladies last weekend. Two points separate both sides and a win can boost either of the sides’ aim of finishing in the top 4.

PEARLPIA LADIES VRS SUPREME LADIES

Pearlpia Ladies will have their title ambitions tested again on Sunday when they take on Supreme Ladies at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale. Pearl Pia have been outstanding this season and share the top spot with Ampem Darkoa Ladies – as they are only being separated by goals. Pearlpia Ladies badly need the points to continue their title hunt. Supreme Ladies travel for the match fully confident after beating Dreamz Ladies in their last match. But the Kumasi lads are aware of the difficult that lie ahead of them as Pearlpia Ladies have yet to lose a game at the Aliu Mahama stadium this season.

AMPEM DARKOA VRS TAMALE SUPER LADIES

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies will play host to debutants, Tamale Super Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Saturday. Ampem Darkoa are back on top of the league table with 27 points, same as second placed PearlPia ladies and need the points to maintain their position at the top of the table. Tamale Super Ladies on the other hand, are 8th on the table and a win will take them out of the relegation zone. Leading top scorer Mary Amponsah (15) goals, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (10) will all be looking forward to increase their tally.

CANDY SOCCER VRS PRISON LADIES

Bottom placed Candy Soccer Academy will host Prisons Ladies in a crucial encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa. Prison ladies have been inconsistent as they’ve dropped out of the top four to the 7th position with 21 points – 11 points richer than their opponents who are at the foot of the table with 11 points. A win will boost their chances of finishing in the top four whilst a Candy Soccer also seek for the points to boost their chances of survival.