1 hour ago

Defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will face off with last season’s finalist, Hasaacas Ladies at Dr. Kwame Kyei Complex on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The sworn rivals won their respective zones to make it to the play off final for the third consecutive time.

After several weeks of nerve-racking battle in both zones, this season saw the race go down to the wire as Hasaacas Ladies won at home against Faith Ladies to be champions.

Hasaacas Ladies won the southern zone with 39 points, winning 12, drawing 3 and 3 losses. Whilst Ampem Darkoa Ladies won 9, drew 4 and lost 5 - and finished the season with 31 points to be winners of the Northern Zone.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the title last season against Hasaacas Ladies at the Accra sports stadium following a 5:3 win on penalties.

The final of the 2022/2023 Malta Guinness Premier League is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.