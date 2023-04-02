3 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies recoded a three nil win over Army Ladies to move four points clear at the top of the Southern Zone table. Army Ladies came into the game looking to close the gap on the ‘Dooooo Ladies but their host proved a tough side for them.

The game was a ding-dong affair but the home side got the opener in the 15th minutes through Doris Boaduwaa before Adama Alhassan scored an own goal after sending in Success Ameyaa’s shot in the 33rd minute. The home sife put the game beyond the reach of Army Ladies as Doreen Copson smashed in the third inside 74 minutes to give Hasaacas Ladies a comfortable 3-0 victory.

In Accra - Faith Ladies put up a sterling performance to beat Police Ladies 2-1 at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

Josephine Boateng scored first for Police Ladies, but Mafia Nyame grabbed the three points for Faith Ladies she scored a brace for her side in the 21st and 32nd minutes of the game.

The result puts Faith Ladies in the second position with 28 points, while Police Ladies drop to seventh with 17 points after 15 matches.

In Ajumako – Soccer Intellectuals deepened the woes of Ridge City at Eduyaw Assasan Park. After a barren first half, Mary Awuah Boateng converted from the spot to give the home side the lead after Priscilla Mensah was impeded in the box.

The host kept pushing for the second goal but the visitors fetched the equalizer against the run of play in the 75th through Loretta Afful. Player of the match, Jennifer Adjei Mensah scored the match winner in the 82nd minute to give Intellectuals the three points.

Ridge City FC are winless in 15 games and the defeat further aggravates their relegation woes as they sit in the bottom spot with 3 points from 15 League matches.