The first round of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will come to a close this weekend. Former Champions Hasaacas Ladies lead the table in the Southern Zone while Pearl Pia Ladies occupies the top spot in the Northern Zone. Hasaacas Ladies will travel to Accra this weekend to play resilient Faith Ladies with the hope of extending their lead at the top. Police Ladies, dropped points on Matchday 8 and face another difficult test against Army Ladies in the “service derby”. Here is a preview of matches in the Southern Zone.

LADYSTRIKERS VRS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS

Lady Strikers are one of the poor performers in the Southern Zone and are in dire need for the points to save their campaign. They are currently in 8th place in the log with 8 points – same points with their opponents. This will be a game of equals looking at their recent performances, they have 8 points each and lie at the bottom half of the table.

ARMY LADIES VRS POLICE LADIES

The ‘Service derby”, comes off at the Teshie Mats Park on Saturday - home side Army Ladies will play Police Ladies in a tricky duel. While Army Ladies are on a good run in the League, Police Ladies have yet to find their feet as they sit one place above the relegation zone with 8 points – 11 points behind leaders Hasaacas Ladies. Army Ladies go into this fixture with an advantage over their visitors as they hold an impressive record at home. They hold a 7 point advantage over their Police and look likely to carry the day based on current form and their strong home record.

ESSIAM SOCRATES VRS THUNDERQUEENS

After securing a vital point on the road against Police Ladies, Essiam Socrates Ladies return to their favorite Mankessim Astro Turf as host of struggling Thunder Queens. The host will be counting on their silky attacker, Ellen Alormonu to continue their fine debut form with a win over the visitors. Thunder Queens who suffered home defeat to Berry Ladies in the penultimate game of the first round would go all out to get the maximum points but would have to play above themselves to pick a point against their opponent who have been resilient at home this having lost just once this season.

FAITH LADIES VRS HASAACAS LADIES

It will be a clash of the titans at the Dansoman Park when resilient Faith Ladies host Southern zone leaders, Hasaacas Ladies. With both teams winning their respective matches last week, the “dooo” ladies would seek to clinch victory when they travel to the capital to exert superiority in the zone. Hasaacas ladies lead the table with 19 points, three more than Faith Ladies, but Yusif Basigi would have to be wary of Faith Ladies’ dangerous player, Maafia Nyame who grabbed a hat trick to help her side dispatch Ridge city. Hasaacas Ladies are chasing another win to extend their lead at the top whilst a win would put Faith Ladies in contention for the title.

BERRY LADIES VRS RIDGE CITY

Berry Ladies host Ridge City at the Madina Astro Turf after winning their last game away against Thunder Queens. Ridge City suffered a 4-1 loss to Faith Ladies last weekend to extend their winless run to eight. The venue for this fixture is no foreigner to both teams but are yet to make the pitch a fortress for visiting teams. The visitors are still in search of their first win in the season whilst Mercy Tagoe’s side hope to take inspiration from their last win on the road. Ridge City are at the bottom of the Southern zone log with zero point after losing all eight matches thus far.