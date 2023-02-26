2 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies found their scoring boots at home against Essiam Socrates Ladies as they beat them 4-1 at the Sekondi Gyandu Park.

The former champions went inti the hoping to make amends after losing two away matches on the spin. Both teams created early chances but it was Hasaacas Ladies who scored the first goal in the 30th minute through Fatoumata Tamboura. The Burkinabe import with an assist from Doris Boaduwaa, smashed the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper for the opener. Nine minutes later, a defensive blunder by Hasaacas Ladies saw Essiam Socrates getting the equaliser through Hannah Nyame in the 39th minute.

The host scored right at the end of half time through Fidous Yakubu in the 42nd minute to end the first half 2:1 in their favour.

Fatoumata Tamboura got the 3rd goal for her side and her second in the game as she scored early in the 48th minute. The home side knocked on the door of the visitors but with the experience of Vivian Donkor in defence, their efforts were thwarted until the 77th minute when Doris Boaduwaa registered her name on the score sheet to give Hasaacas Ladies a convincing 4-1 win.

League leaders Army Ladies continued their impressive run as they maintained their place at the top of the table after condemning Thunder Queens to a 2-0 defeat at the Legon Presec Park.

Thunder Queens were hoping to to overturn their poor run in the league as they had gone 5 games without a win. But a brace from Lily Niber- Lawrence extended Army Ladies' point to 24, 2 points ahead of second placed Hasaacas Ladies. The result means, Thunder Queens have gathered only 11 points out of a possible 33 and are currently occupying the 8th position on the League table.

Inform Berry Ladies maintained their unbeaten run in the second round of the League after playing out a pulsating goalless drawn game with Soccer Intellectuals at the Ajumako Eduyaw Assasan Park .

Full Results: