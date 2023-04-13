3 hours ago

There is plenty to play for in the Southern Zone as clubs battle for the top spot whiles other fight to avoid relegation. Ridge City are the only side that have yet to win a single match in the Southern Zone but Hasaacas Ladies are in a commanding lead as they sit at the top with 32 points – four points ahead of second place Faith Ladies and six points richer than third placed Army Ladies. Police Ladies face Berry Ladies in Accra whiles Hasaacas Ladies welcome Soccer Intellectuals to the Sekondi Gynadu Park on Saturday.

Here is the Southern Zone preview:

RIDGE CITY VRS LADYSTRIKERS

Southern zone strugglers Ridge City will battle Ladystrikers in a face saving encounter at the Madina Astro Turf on Saturday. The Panthers, Ridge City, have failed to win a single match this season, losing 12 out of 15 as they languish in the bottom spot with 3 points from a possible 45. Ladystrikers on the other hand, have managed three draws and one win in their last five outings with their last defeat coming against Police Ladies on Matchday 14. The last time the two sides met, the game produced a cricket score line as Ladystrikers managed to defeat Ridge City 4-3. Comparing the two sides in terms of performance, Ladystrikers would go into the game favorites - with more winning stats and more goals than their opponent. The visitors occupy the eighth position with 17 points and hope to pick a positive result to keep their season alive. With three matches to end the league, a win for Ridge City would still not be enough to save them as they march on to the lower tier.

POLICE LADIES VRS BERRY LADIES

Police Ladies FC will host Berry Ladies FC at the Achimota school park as both teams are looking for the maximum points to boost their campaign. Police Ladies are hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Faith Ladies as they come up against one of the toughest opponents in the southern zone. Berry Ladies FC on the other hand will be looking forward to riding on the back of their recent victory against Essiam Socrates to gun down Police Ladies FC. The last encounter between these sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Police Ladies FC through a Jane Ayieyam strike in the 71st minute.

HASAACAS LADIES VRS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS

The Sekondi Gyandu Park will witness the encounter between leaders, Hasaacas Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals. Hasaacas Ladies are billed to continue their unbeaten home record in the season and wouldn't be compromised as the thirst for the title rumbles on. Soccer Intellectuals are picking up the pieces after a disastrous start to the season as they occupy the 6th spot with 20 points – 12 points off the top and three points away from the relegation zone. Hasaacas Ladies are at the top of the southern zone table with 32 points.

THUNDERQUEENS VRS FAITH LADIES

Thunder Queens will be seeking to avoid defeat against Faith Ladies as they host them at the Presec School Park. Thunder Queens are currently languishing in the relegation zone as they can only boast of 14 points after 15 matches played. Thunder Queens were 4-1 Victor's over Faith Ladies in the first round of the season and would aim to continue that run to beat the drop. But with Faith Ladies enjoying a smooth ride in the league and occupying the second spot Thunder Queen need to play above themselves to secure all the spoils in this difficult contest as a win will do their confidence a lot of good in the battle against relegation.

ARMY LADIES VRS ESSIAM SOCRATES

Army Ladies will host Essiam Socrates at the Teshie Mats Park after dropping points in their recent matches against Berry Ladies (1-0) and Hasaacas Ladies (3-0). Another defeat will move them out of the top 3 and give the visitors a boost in their battle for survival. Essiam Socrates lie in 5th place with 22 points - 4 points adrift of their host. A win for the debutants would strengthen their chances of making it in the top 4 with three matches left to end the season.