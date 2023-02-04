1 hour ago

There’ll be a Tamale derby in the last round of matches in the first round of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League when Northern Ladies host Pearl Pia Ladies at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Pearl Pia Ladies moved to the top spot after Ampem Darkoa Ladies dropped points at home to Supreme Ladies.

NORTHERN LADIES VRS PEARL PIA LADIES

This fixture is one of the biggest derbies in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League as both teams have achieved huge success at the regional level. Northern Ladies will host leaders, Pearl Pia Ladies in a pick of the pack in the Northern Zone. The host picked up a point away from home when they visited the Bantama Astro Turf in their game whilst Pearl Pia Ladies were big winners in a 3:1 win over Ashtown Ladies taking them top of the table with 19 points. Though Pear Pia Ladies are performing better than their host, matches between these two sides does not count on current form as results can go either way.

CANDY SOCCER ACADEMY VRS DREAMZ LADIES

The Nana Agyemang Badu Park will host the game between debutants Candy Soccer Academy and Dreamz Ladies. On paper, this fixture looks an easy one for the Kumasi based side as the host are yet to make an impact in the top tier. Ninth placed Candy Soccer Academy are 9th in the table and aim to win the points to boost their chances of survival.

PRISONS LADIES VRS FABULOUS LADIES

Prisons Ladies are third in the Northern Zone table with 13 points – 6 points adrift of leaders Pearl Pia Ladies and nine points richer than Fabulous Ladies who are bottom of the table. The visitors have failed to glitter this season compared to their host. Prisons Ladies have lost just once in the campaign – coupled with 4 draws and three wins.

ASHTOWN LADIES VRS AMPEM DARKOA LADIES

Ashtown Ladies will host defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf. Ashtown Ladies suffered a heavy defeat against Pearl Pia Ladies in Tamale whilst Ampem Darkoa Ladies shared points with Supreme Ladies at home. This result moved the defending champions to the second position and would hope to get all points against Ashtown Ladies to keep their title defence alive. Ashtown on the other hand would be looking at getting all points at to move them up the table as they lie 5th with 12 points.

SUPREME LADIES VRS TAMALE SUPER LADIES

After losing to Candy soccer Academy, debutants Tamale Super Ladies will travel to Kumasi to play Supreme Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf. Supreme Ladies shared the spoils with Ampem Darkoa Ladies and would hope to get back to winning ways at home. With two points separating these sides, Supreme Ladies are 6th in the table whilst Tamale Super Ladies occupy the 8th spot in the log. A win for either side will push them up the ladder.